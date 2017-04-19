A modern family home in Churwell

Attractive landscaped rear garden with patio area

This well presented three bedroom semi-detached home is located in Churwell, within close proximity to Morley town centre and Leeds city centre, local amenities such as the Morley Leisure Centre, White Rose Shopping Centre and the Morley Market. Also close to good schools and motorway links such as the M62 and M1 making this ideal for the commuter.

The property benefits from well-proportioned accommodation throughout and comprises on the ground floor of: fantastic lounge diner with electric fire with decorative surround and patio doors leading to the rear garden, modern fully fitted kitchen with granite work surfaces and an integrated fan assisted oven with microwave.

To the first floor: landing, three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the front of the property has a low maintenance garden and a driveway leading to gated access and a garage. To the rear of the property is a landscaped garden with a patio area, an ideal space for entertaining in the coming summer months.