Attractive bungalow in Gildersome

Well proportioned rooms and good sized gardens

This is a great example of a three bedroom semi-detached dorma bungalow, situated in the sought after location of Gildersome.

With well proportioned rooms throughout and a good sized garden, this property will appeal to a multitude of buyers.

The ready to move into accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: attractive lounge with feature fireplace and inset fire, separate dining room with staircase to the first floor, fully fitted modern kitchen with a range of wall and base mounted units with complementary work surfaces, bedroom three with fitted wardrobes and a stunning fully tiled contemporary bathroom/WC with a walk-in shower.

To the first floor are bedrooms one and two, both with fitted wardrobes.

The front of the property is a laid to lawn garden with a driveway providing ample off-road parking and leading to a single detached garage.

To the rear of the property is a lawned area with fenced boundaries.

Price: £190,000

