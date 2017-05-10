Attractive bungalow in Gildersome

Well proportioned rooms and good sized gardens
This is a great example of a three bedroom semi-detached dorma bungalow, situated in the sought after location of Gildersome.
With well proportioned rooms throughout and a good sized garden, this property will appeal to a multitude of buyers.
The ready to move into accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: attractive lounge with feature fireplace and inset fire, separate dining room with staircase to the first floor, fully fitted modern kitchen with a range of wall and base mounted units with complementary work surfaces, bedroom three with fitted wardrobes and a stunning fully tiled contemporary bathroom/WC with a walk-in shower.
To the first floor are bedrooms one and two, both with fitted wardrobes.
The front of the property is a laid to lawn garden with a driveway providing ample off-road parking and leading to a single detached garage.
To the rear of the property is a lawned area with fenced boundaries.
An internal viewing is strongly advised by the agent, call 0113 3971119 to arrange an appointment.
Price: £190,000
Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk
