Attractively presented detached family home in Tingley

Delightfully situated in a popular residential area

On the ground floor the spacious living room provides access to the conservatory and garden beyond. The fabulous kitchen, complete with Karndean flooring has recently been upgraded to include a good number of soft closing wall and base units, quality integrated appliances including Bosch oven, grill, combination microwave, warming drawer, four-ring induction hob and dishwasher.

The separate utility room has plumbing for an automatic washing machine. A useful office provides access to the garage which is complete with light and power.

To the first floor there are four double bedrooms, all having fitted wardrobes, the spectacular master bedroom has en-suite facilities and a balcony overlooking the rear garden.

The house bathroom has fully tiled walls and a modern three-piece suite comprising; - low flush WC, wash-basin and bath with shower over.

Externally the south facing, split-level rear garden is thoughtfully laid out and includes a patio leading to a mainly lawned area complete with greenhouse, garden shed and vegetable garden beyond.

To the front of the property the garden is laid to lawn with well stocked borders and the ample driveway provides off-street parking for at least three cars and leads to a single integral garage.

This property is situated in a very convenient location approximately six miles south of Leeds allowing easy access to the motorway network including the M1 and M62.

Also enjoying close proximity to good local state schools and within easy travelling distance of excellent private schools in Wakefield.