Charming stone cottage

Within walking distance of Batley town centre

A charming three bedroom stone cottage, delightfully situated in a most sought after residential location.

On the ground floor, there is a spacious living room and a separate kitchen having a good range of wall and base units. Integrated appliances include four-ring gas hob, electric oven, grill, fridge and dishwasher.

To the first floor there are three bedrooms (two doubles, one with fitted wardrobes). The house bathroom has a modern three-piece suite with a shower over the bath. The landing provides access to a fully boarded attic having light, power, roof-light window and useful under-eaves storage cupboards.

Externally there is a south facing courtyard having direct access from the kitchen making an ideal space for relaxing or al-fresco dining. The property is complete with a double garage with a remote controlled up and over door, shelving, light and power.

The home is within walking distance of Batley town centre and is offered for sale at offers over £225,000, with vacant possession and no onward chain.

Price: £225,000

Agent: www.dacres.co.uk