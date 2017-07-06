Charming stone cottage

Within walking distance of Batley town centre
A charming three bedroom stone cottage, delightfully situated in a most sought after residential location.
On the ground floor, there is a spacious living room and a separate kitchen having a good range of wall and base units. Integrated appliances include four-ring gas hob, electric oven, grill, fridge and dishwasher.
To the first floor there are three bedrooms (two doubles, one with fitted wardrobes). The house bathroom has a modern three-piece suite with a shower over the bath. The landing provides access to a fully boarded attic having light, power, roof-light window and useful under-eaves storage cupboards.
Externally there is a south facing courtyard having direct access from the kitchen making an ideal space for relaxing or al-fresco dining. The property is complete with a double garage with a remote controlled up and over door, shelving, light and power.
The home is within walking distance of Batley town centre and is offered for sale at offers over £225,000, with vacant possession and no onward chain.
Price: £225,000
Agent: www.dacres.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Morley Observer and Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.