Four bedroom town house in Middleton

Attractively presented with accommodation planned over three floors

This modern four bedroom town house is delightfully situated in a very popular residential area, attractively presented with accommodation planned over three floors and with an enclosed lawned garden to the rear.

The property is offered for sale with vacant possession and no onward chain.

On the ground floor the spacious living room is full width and provides access to the rear garden and garage beyond.

The stylish dining kitchen has a good range of wall and base units and integrated appliances include a four-ring gas hob, electric oven with grill, dishwasher, automatic washing machine/dryer and a fridge/freezer.

To the first floor there are two bedrooms and a part-tiled house bathroom having a modern three-piece suite comprising: low flush WC, wash basin and bath.

To the second floor there are two double bedrooms, the master having free standing wardrobes and en-suite facilities including a shower cubicle.

Externally the gardens to the front and rear are laid mainly to lawn, the latter being fully enclosed and providing direct access to the garage which has light and power.

To the front of the garage there is an allocated parking space.

The property is situated on a popular modern residential estate in Middleton, under four miles south from the commercial centre of Leeds.

Middleton offers a range of local shops and amenities including its own Leisure Centre.

The M62 motorway connecting Leeds and Manchester is also readily accessible.

This property is offered for sale through agents Dacre, Son & Hartley’s office on 34 Queen Street, Morley.

Call 0113 322 6333 or visit www.dacres.co.uk for more details or to arrange a viewing appointment of this ideal family home.

Address: New Forest Way, Middleton, Leeds LS10 4FD

Price: £175,000