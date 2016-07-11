Leeds nostalgia: Film clip from 1945 shows Morley Hospital

See this week’s featured flip clip from the Yorkshire Film Archive

This week’s featured film clip, available to view on the Yorkshire Film Archive website, shows the various activities and training of the Morley Depot of the Central Hospital Supply Service (CHSS), the St John’s Ambulance and the Home Guard, and the visit of H.R.H. The Princess Royal to Morley. Later in the film, there is assorted footage of various military and civilian parades. Throughout, the film switches between black and white and colour footage.

The film opens with an indoor black and white shot of the shield of the Red Cross and St John and the CHSS which is attached to a wall. A wider shot then shows a desk under the shield at which a female CHSS worker is sitting, speaking to another woman holding a clipboard and some material.

The next scene is filmed in a large hall, showing CHSS women in white uniforms and hats.

They are working around tables, folding, labelling and stacking piles of blankets. Other women cut material to size with scissors, sit at tables with sewing machines or cut material with handheld electrical cutting equipment. One woman is stationed at an ironing board.

