Lovely family home in Morley

Just a short walk to Dartmouth Park

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance hall; living room with a gas fire and an ornate surround, the room is flooded with natural light from the bay window; spacious kitchen/diner fitted with a range of base and wall mounted units and boasting Karndean flooring, this room is a great space for entertaining friends and family. There is also access from the kitchen to the cellar which provides useful storage space. To the first floor: bathroom; two double bedrooms and a single bedroom. On the second floor: large double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and office/storage.

Externally is a patio garden to the rear and on-street parking to the front.

The sought after Morley Academy is close by and it is just a short drive to the motorway network, Leeds city centre and the Birstall Food and Retail Park.

Offered for sale with no upper chain. Offers in excess of £200,000.