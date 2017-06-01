Modern family detached home in Morley

Five well-proportioned bedrooms

This commanding five bedroom detached family home is situated on the highly popular Rooms Lane. The property is located within close proximity to Morley town centre which has a wealth of local amenities. This property is ideal for the commuter as it is close to Morley train station, the M62, M1 and M621.

The property benefits from five well-proportioned bedrooms, two large reception rooms and a good sized kitchen designed for a growing family.

To the exterior of the property is a partially decked and lawned garden with raised beds and an array of mature plants and shrubbery. The property also offers extensive gardens to the side which are well maintained and private.

The home benefits from a double garage with an electric door, power and lighting. This really is not an opportunity to be missed and with extensive gardens and well-proportioned rooms this property has everything needed for modern day living and is offered with no chain.

Price£ 360,000

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk