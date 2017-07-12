Modern family home in Tingley

Large south facing rear garden

Offering all you would expect of a modern family home, including a utility, guest WC, and a master bedroom with an en-suite. All four bedrooms are doubles and the kitchen/diner has a contemporary finish.

A stunning kitchen with a modern range of base and wall mounted units benefiting from integrated AEG appliances, fridge-freezer, double oven, gas hob with chimney extractor over and a dishwasher. The finish is complete with a ceramic tiled floor, ceiling spots and patio doors (with in-built blinds) opening to the rear garden.

Externally is equally as impressive with a double driveway and large south facing rear garden.

Situated in a quiet semi-rural enclave, and occupying an enviable position at the top of a cul-de-sac, yet just a few miles from the thriving cities of Leeds and Wakefield, and within easy reach of both the M1 and M62, this property is in the perfect location for families.