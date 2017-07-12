Modern family home in Tingley

Large south facing rear garden
Offering all you would expect of a modern family home, including a utility, guest WC, and a master bedroom with an en-suite. All four bedrooms are doubles and the kitchen/diner has a contemporary finish.
A stunning kitchen with a modern range of base and wall mounted units benefiting from integrated AEG appliances, fridge-freezer, double oven, gas hob with chimney extractor over and a dishwasher. The finish is complete with a ceramic tiled floor, ceiling spots and patio doors (with in-built blinds) opening to the rear garden.
Externally is equally as impressive with a double driveway and large south facing rear garden.
Situated in a quiet semi-rural enclave, and occupying an enviable position at the top of a cul-de-sac, yet just a few miles from the thriving cities of Leeds and Wakefield, and within easy reach of both the M1 and M62, this property is in the perfect location for families.
Almost Done!
Registering with Morley Observer and Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.