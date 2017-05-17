Spacious bungalow

Positioned on a very popular development in Tingley and offered for sale with no upward chain

The spacious accommodation comprises of: entrance hall with tiled floor, living room with fireplace and gas fire, French doors open to the dining room with sliding doors to the conservatory, kitchen, three double bedrooms, shower room/WC and a modern bathroom.

The superb fitted kitchen benefits from integrated appliances including a fridge freezer, dishwasher, gas hob with chimney extractor and a double oven. A freestanding washing machine is also included in the sale.

Externally is equally as impressive with a lawned garden to the front with mature shrubs and plants and an extensive driveway which leads to a double garage with an electric door, power and light. The rear lawned garden is a really good size with a stone paved patio and mature shrubs and plants.

Situated just a short drive away from the motorway network, the White Rose Shopping Centre and Leeds city centre.