Stunning family home

The games room with fitted bar is a superb space for entertaining with friends and family

This four/five bedroom detached property proudly occupies an elevated position providing stunning open views. A beautiful family home, ideal for the growing family, with four receptions rooms, four large double bedrooms, three en-suites and a luxury house bathroom.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: spacious entrance hall with superb Karndean flooring; living room with electric fire and surround, oak floor and patio doors opening on to the patio decking area; excellent fitted breakfast kitchen with a freestanding range cooker and dishwasher; utility room; dining room; study with built-in office furniture; stunning family bathroom and a fabulous master bedroom with patio doors opening to a patio decking area, an archway leads to the dressing area with a range of modern built-in wardrobes and a dressing table and there is also an en-suite shower room.

To the first floor: landing, three further bedrooms (two with en-suite shower rooms); games room with snooker table and a bar area with a built-in bar with granite top, feature lighting, wash basin, fridge and a tiled floor.

Externally the property is equally impressive; iron gates reveal an extensive driveway with external lighting, which leads to a huge double garage with power, light and an electric roller door.

The garden wraps around three sides with a large lawned area to the far side of the property. There are two elevated patio decking areas with feature lighting that provide ample seating space to enjoy the stunning views.

This is a great location close to excellent local schools and just a short drive to the motorway network for those needing to commute.

It is the opinion of the agent that an internal inspection is essential to appreciate all this unique property has to offer.

Price: £575,000

Agent: www.onandup.co.uk