Stunning family home in Drighlington

Modern and contemporary design

A stunning four bedroom detached family home situated in the ever popular village of Drighlington.

This unique property offers a semi-rural location and the property is positioned on a private lane with stunning views and good access to the M62 and M1 motorway links.

The property boasts a wealth of features and is presented in a modern and contemporary design.

The accommodation is set out over three floors and ideal for a growing family, with four double bedrooms, three en-suites and an open-plan kitchen/diner.

The lower ground floor could potentially be used as a self-contained annex for extended family or visitors.

The property is accessed via an electric gate leading to an extensive block paved driveway and garage.

To the front of the house is a well maintained laid to lawn garden with an array of mature plants and shrubbery with views of the nearby farmland.

To the rear of the property is a lawned garden and part pebbled area with a decking area ideal for entertaining and barbecues.

Price: £375,950

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk