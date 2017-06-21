Superb family home in Birstall

Attractively presented and delightfully located

A fabulous opportunity to acquire a spacious detached family home, attractively presented and delightfully located in a very popular residential area, in close proximity to good local schools including Heckmondwike and Batley Grammar. The property is offered for sale with vacant possession and no onward chain.

On the ground floor, there are two large reception rooms, one of which provides access to both the kitchen and conservatory with garden beyond. The modern kitchen has a good range of fitted wall and base units, complementary worktops, and integrated appliances which include a four-ring gas hob, electric oven with grill, microwave oven, fridge and dishwasher.

To the lower ground floor there are two large cellars, one having a door which leads to the front garden.

To the first floor there are five bedrooms, all having fitted wardrobes. Four of the bedrooms are doubles including the master which is complete with en-suite facilities. The house bathroom is part-tiled and has a modern two-piece suite comprising wash basin and bath with shower over. The WC is separate and conveniently positioned adjacent to the bathroom.

Externally the gardens to the front and rear are laid mainly to lawn and offer a high degree of privacy. The driveway provides parking for at least five vehicles and leads to a spacious garage complete with light, power, utility room and workshop area.

Birstall has a wide range of shops, restaurants and local amenities. The nearby town of Batley has its own bus and railway station with regular services to Leeds, Manchester and other major cities. Birstall Retail Park and the M62 motorway connecting Leeds and Manchester is less than one mile away.

Offers over £310,000.

