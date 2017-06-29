Superb period home in Upper Batley

This well-appointed and attractively presented semi-detached period property is delightfully situated in the highly sought-after area of Upper Batley. The property retains many original features including the old servants bell-box (not in usable order).

The property is accessed via a central hallway providing access to the kitchen, living room and a useful cellar space. The living room has a feature marble fireplace, a bay window to the side and leads to the conservatory and garden beyond. The well-appointed kitchen has a range of wall and base units with downlighting to complementary worktops, a central island with a pan drawer. Integrated appliances include a five-ring gas range with a plate warmer, double electric oven and grill, dishwasher, microwave, fridge and freezer.

To the right of the ground floor there is a self-contained annex consisting of one double bedroom with en-suite facilities, a kitchen area and the option to use the current dining room as a separate living room.

To the first floor there are three double bedrooms including the master which is complete with fitted wardrobes and en-suite facilities. The fabulous house bathroom is of a generous size and has a four-piece suite which includes a double shower cubicle.

To the second floor the attic has been converted into an occasional room, currently used as an office with useful storage cupboards.

Externally the property is accessed via electric gates leading to a large driveway offering parking for at least five cars, to the side of the property the garden is laid mainly to lawn with well stocked borders that provide a high degree of privacy. Adjacent to the conservatory there is a patio area making an ideal space for entertaining or al-fresco dining. The large single garage has a vehicle inspection pit.

Price: £495,000

