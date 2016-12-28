Academy pupils are world class

Morley Academy has been honoured as one of the most exceptional schools in the country.

It has been awarded with a World Class Schools mark, a new standard in education for schools which have progressed beyond the top Ofsted rating of ‘outstanding’.

Principal Leanne Griffiths said: “This award is a recognition of the remarkable journey that The Morley Academy has been on over a number of years.

“For the world class nature of our students to be recognised in this way is tremendous for the whole community and I am very grateful for all the hard work and support of everyone who has been involved over the years.”

The academy went through a rigorous assessment process.

The World Class Schools team wanted to see that it equipped students with the knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive in an international environment.

They analysed the performance data of the school, which has consistently been one of the top performing in the country for progress.

And they then asked a team of eight children to create a fifteen minute film showing a day in the life of a Morley Academy pupil.

Satisfied the academy’s students had the relevant World Class Schools skills and competencies, the team then invited three pupils to attend the third and final stage of the assessment process in London.

The trio - head boy and girl Harvey McGreavy-Gill and Kizzy Hamilton and deputy head girl Amy Robinson - had to work with pupils from other schools to research, design and create a reading space for Year 1 children at The Wren Academy in Barnet.

They impressed with their work and, after successfully passing through each stage of the process, Morley Academy was recognised with the World Class Schools award.

Mrs Griffiths, chair of governors Karen Lawson, staff and students travelled down to the capital to be presented with the honour at a special ceremony earlier this month.

Sir John Townsley, executive principal of The GORSE Academies Trust, which Morley Academy is part of, said he was “tremendously proud” of the award.

He added: “It is a huge achievement and is testament to the high standards present within the trust.”