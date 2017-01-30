Ahoy there! Pupils all aboard for Viking day

Youngsters at Churwell Primary School stepped back in time as they hosted a Viking and Anglo Saxon Day.

Pupils in year four staged the day, with a lifesize Viking Longship being created on the day.

Alongside this the children had to weave, create shields and also sew the flag which was on the boat.

Children also enjoyed making and painting Viking brooches and jewellery and got to write their names in runic alphabet.

Teacher Laura Walker said: “The children had an enjoyable day and took a lot from the activities.”