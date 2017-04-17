Beer we go to the Morley Festival

Ales of all flavours and colours were on offer as an annual beer festival in Leeds flowed into town at the weekend.

Morley Beer Festival, hosted at Morley Cricket Club, kicked off on Good Friday with dozens of craft and real ales for visitors to try.

PIC: Andrew Bellis

The event, which took place until Sunday, was officially launched by Iraq War veteran Simon Brown, from Morley.

Mr Brown was blinded when he was shot in the face by a sniper during his service but last month was honoured with the People’s Choice accolade at the Soldiering On Awards.

Beer drinkers were treated to a range of bar-side entertainment throughout the festival.

And more than 30 different ales and ciders pack the bars at this year’s event for visitors to taste, including prosecco and wines.

