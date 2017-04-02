‘Biggest and best’ Wakefield Hospice 10k set to raise £60,000 for patient care

MORE than 2,000 runners helped make sure this year’s Wakefield Hospice 10k was the biggest and best yet.

A total of 2,200 runners took part in today’s (Sun April 2) 22nd annual race at Thornes Park in Wakefield while around 400 enjoyed the 1k family mini run.

Organisers are hoping both events will have raised around £60,000 of much-needed funds for the Aberford Road hospice.

First across the line was Joe Sagar from Spenborough Athletics Club, who finished the 10k course in 32 minutes.

Keeley Harrison, fundraising manager at Wakefield Hospice, said: “It was a fantastic day. There was a slight shower just before the race, but it didn’t dampen the runners’ spirits.

“It is the biggest event in our fundraising calendar, both in terms of the numbers of people taking part and the income that is raised for patient care at the hospice.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 02/04/17 - Press - Wakefield Hospice 10k - Thornes Park, Wakefield, England - Runners cross the finish line after the Wakefield Hospice 10k.

“Last year we had around 1,800 runners and this year we had 2,200. The race is growing year on year, which is great.

“This year was definitely the biggest and best yet. I would like to thank our event sponsors Richard Kendall Estate Agent and Beaumont Legal.

“And I would also like to thank the 50 plus team of volunteers who helped ensure that this years event ran smoothly.”

Nick Miles, who plays Jimmy King in ITV soap Emmerdale, started the race as his wife Stephanie joined runners on the starting line.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 02/04/17 - Press - Wakefield Hospice 10k - Thornes Park, Wakefield, England - Wakefield Harriers Ben Butler (3), Matthew O'Connor (2), Spenborough's Joe Sagar (1) & Dale Worton (4), the first 4 home.

Mr Miles said: “I was honoured to be asked to start the Wakefield 10k. Whilst not a runner myself, I have great admiration for those that do – including my wife Steph.”

He added: “The work Wakefield Hospice does in its community is incredible. I don’t know where we would be without hospices.”

Wakefield Hospice caters for over 300 in-patients and 1,800 day therapy attendances every year. The hospice relies on fundraising initiatives and the generosity of the community to help meet annual running costs of more than £4m.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YWNG - 02/04/17 - Press - Wakefield Hospice 10k - Thornes Park, Wakefield, England - The Wakefield Hospice 10k sets off.

