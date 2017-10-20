Boundary change proposals revealed: how is your electoral constituency affected?

The latest plans to change constituency boundaries and cut the number of MPs in parliament have been revealed.

And the proposals could carve up three of the four constituencies which cover the Wakefield district.

The Boundary Commission for England published revised plans for the new constituencies earlier this week, after two consultation periods.

People now have a final chance to have their say.

The latest proposals would see Wakefield take in Outwood and Stanley from the current Outwood and Morley constituency, whilst a new Morley and Batley electoral area would be formed.

Wakefield would lose the Coxley, Woolley, Crigglestone and Durkar areas to a new Featherstone constituency, which would include Featherstone, South Elmsall, South Kirkby, and the areas of Sandal and Walton, all currently in the Hemsworth constituency.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth and Fitzwilliam would move into a new Barnsley East and Hemsworth constituency.

The current Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford constituency would remain unchanged.

The 2018 boundary review, estimated to cost around £5.6m in England alone, will see the number of constituencies across the UK, and therefore the number of MPs, reduced from 650 to 600. It will also mean each constituency contains a more equal number of registered voters.

The number of constituencies in Yorkshire and the Humber will be reduced by four to 50.

The Boundary Commission published its initial proposals in September 2016 and a consultation period ran until December last year.

Comments from the consultation were then published in March, and a second feedback period was held.

The proposals have now been revised and the last consultation is running until December 11.

The final plans will then be drawn up and presented to the government, to be put before parliament, next September.

If approved, the new constituencies will come into place at the next General Election, currently scheduled for 2022.

To have your say, visit www.bce2018.org.uk