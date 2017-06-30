Boy cyclist suffers serious injuries in Leeds pedestrian crossing collision

A boy suffered serious injuries in a collision at a pedestrian crossing in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses following what officers described as a "serious collision" at around 6.55pm yesterday on the A650 Bradford Road, Tingley, just outside the Capitol Business Park.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A Hyundai was travelling towards Morley and a boy on a bicycle is crossing on the pedestrian crossing and there is a collision.

"The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary."

Anyone with any information about the collision, or who witnessed it, is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1411 of June 29.