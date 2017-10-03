British Transport Police to recruit new officers in Leeds

Fancy policing Yorkshire's trains?

British Transport Police are currently recruiting new officers to be based at Leeds Station.

The vacancies are part of a nationwide recruitment drive which also includes cities such as Grimsby, Hull and Manchester.

The full-time constables will be paid a salary of up to £29,604 depending on where they're based. They'll take up their new positions towards the end of 2017, after a period of training.

Other benefits include free travel around London and childcare vouchers.

The force is not geographically specific, and covers the entire UK rail network, working with train operators and Network Rail to keep passengers safe and investigate crimes on railway property.

They monitor travelling sports fans and handle trespass incidents and deaths on the line.

The deadline for applications is October 2017. To apply visit the BTP's careers site at careers.btp.police.uk