Snapchat introduces infinity option on images and videos

Snapchat is to allow users to view images and video without a time limit for the first time as part of a major update to the social app.

The popular smartphone service has introduced ‘limitless snaps’ and ‘looping videos’ to its platform, which enable recipients to see photos and watch videos on loop without a time limit - one of the service’s original signature features.

Until now, senders have been able to put a time limit of up to ten seconds on content they share - this option will remain, but a new infinity option will enable recipients to view images until they choose to close it.

Snapchat has said photos and videos sent will still be deleted once they are closed by the recipient.

The app, which is extremely popular among teenage smartphone users, has more than 158 million daily active users globally, and over ten million in the UK.

The announcement comes as Snapchat has come under increased pressure from Facebook in recent months, as the social networking giant has added several features similar to Snapchat’s own core functions.

The update also includes a new Magic Eraser tool which will enable users to edit and remove objects and imperfections from images before sharing them.

A ‘draw with emojis’ tool has also been introduced, allowing Snapchat users to draw onto their photos and videos using the colourful animations.

Snapchat floated on the US stock market for the first time earlier this year, having been valued at more than £17 billion ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) in March.

The app was created by current chief executive Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown when they were students together at Stanford University.