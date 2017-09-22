Cooks to show off skills on TV

A FOODIE is set to cook up a treat on a TV show.

Tosin Dayo-Oyekole, from East Ardsley, is to appear on the new season of My Kitchen Rules UK on Channel 4, which begins on Monday at 4pm.

Tosin, 34, and her friend Genevieve Ntuba, who specialise in authentic African dishes, will be cooking on the weekday show on Tuesday.

The show is hosted by Michelin Star restaurateur Glynn Purnell and the queen of Irish cooking, Rachel Allen.

Tosin wouldn’t reveal how they had done on the show, but she said host Rachel Allen had asked for the recipe of one of her chilli sauces.

She added: “It was an amazing experience and I am grateful for the opportunity to cook for renowned chefs, some with Michelin stars. It was an honour to showcase our cooking skills to everyone.”

On the show the friends team up to run a restaurant for the night. ‘The African Buka’ is inspired by their Nigerian and Cameroonian roots. The pair have five hours to shop, prep and cook their three-course menu. Their dishes include fried plantain and prawns with homemade chilli sauce. Then their rivals on the show and the judges get to sample the food and to score it.

The show is being broadcast Monday to Friday over the next eight weeks.

Tosin, who runs food business Ohsoochilli sauce from her home, is now planning to set up a supper club where people can have an authentic African food experience. She added: “I love to cook my signature dish of jollof rice with plantain, beef, sautéed spinach and spicy sauce. It’s full of intense and exotic flavours that complement each other well. A winner, any day.”