Councillors exploring Leeds swimming pool expansion plan

Decision-makers in South Leeds are exploring plans to expand a leisure centre by creating a new swimming pool.

Morley Town Council said it hopes to expand the swimming pool at Morley Sports Centre, which has had more than 350,000 visitors come through its doors since April.

Councillors visited the centre and said there is increased demand for swimming.

Coun Bob Gettings, Mayor of Morley, told the Yorkshire Eveing Post: “The staff are brilliant and the number of visits by residents is fantastic. However staff told us that because the centre is so popular there is a significant pressure for more swimming time. This cannot be done with the present pools which are being used full time but an additional pool would provide increased capacity for the centre to deal with this un-met demand.”

Morley Town Council said it is now considering plans to create an additional pool at the site on Queensway.

The town council said project could potentially be funded by Community Infrastructure Levy payments, gained from proposed planning applications in the district.

Coun Judith Elliott said the town council had approached Leeds City Council to explore the possibility of creating an additional pool.

She said: “We have asked to meet with senior officers to explore if there is a realistic option for an additional pool.

“This may be an ambitious project and the lack of space or finance may prevent the delivery of such a new facility.

“But we think it is important to explore all such possibilities.”

The leisure centre provides access to its swimming pool across a range of times from Monday-Sunday, usually between 7am and 9.30pm.