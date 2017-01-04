Councillors welcome plan for new spaces to tackle parking problems

Councillors have welcomed plans for parking improvements on Glen Road in Morley.

Residents have been sent letters by Leeds City Council detailing the scheme, which includes creating new lay-bys and parking bays on the street.

Morley South councillor Neil Dawson said the work would improve road safety and provide parking spaces for residents and visitors to the nearby playing fields.

He said: “I have been pressing for this work to go ahead for some time and welcome the consultation with residents.

“This scheme will allow more parking for local residents and a better through route for traffic especially for buses.”

Coun Judith Elliott, also for Morley South, welcomed the proposals, which she said followed several concerns from residents and councillors about parking problems in the area.

She said: “Parking has been a problem on Glen Road for many years. People have often parked on the verges which makes them unsightly.

“This proposal will improve the parking for residents and reduce the damage of green verges on the Glen Estate.”