Batley man admits attempt to fight for Daesh in Syria

A Batley man who bought plane tickets to travel to Syria so he could he fight for Daesh has admitted two terrorism offences.

Ghulam Hussain, 30, of Track Road, Batley, West Yorkshire, was arrested last November after an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

According to police, the investigation discovered that Hussain had made travel arrangements including purchasing airline tickets and had obtained credit cards fraudulently.

He is said to have disclosed to an undercover officer that his intention was to join Daesh, also known as IS or ISIS, to fight in Syria and the money from the credit cards would fund this activity.

Hussain was also charged with providing money and advice to an undercover officer, the intention being to assist another to commit an act of terrorism.

He will be sentenced on May 12 at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to two terrorism offences.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clive Wain, Head of North East CTU, said: “This has been a detailed and thorough investigation, which has led to the defendant pleading guilty in light of the weight of evidence against him.

“This case highlights the way extremists reach out to each other and over a relatively short period of time can encourage others to commit offences; on this occasion to encourage a British citizen to travel to Syria to fight, train and live.

“We work hard to stop people becoming radicalised online and we rely on the public for information. We urge anyone who has concerns that a loved one may be being radicalised or wanting to travel to a conflict zone to contact us on 101.

“Anyone who comes across extremist or terrorist material online, is asked to report it either online via www.gov.uk/ACT or by contacting the Confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321.”