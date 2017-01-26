CCTV image of three suspects in Wakefield stolen bank card investigation

POLICE investigating the fraudulent use of stolen bank cards in Wakefield have released a CCTV image of three men they want to trace.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak to anyone who recognises the three men after stolen bank cards were used at supermarkets in Wakefield.

Enquiries are ongoing following the theft of the cards from a car parked in Woolley Grange overnight between December 19 and December 20 last year.

The cards were later used in several supermarkets to pay for alcohol via contactless payment.

Inspector Helen Brear of Wakefield Central NPT, said: "We are investigating these thefts and would very much to speak with anyone who can identify the men pictured.

"Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Wakefield Central NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13160745089.

"Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."