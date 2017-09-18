Detectives find stolen car used by getaway driver after bank robbery in Leeds

Detectives have recovered an Audi used as a getaway car during a bank robbery in Leeds last week.

The stolen grey Audi SQ5 was used in the armed raid on Lloyds Bank in Queen Street, Morley, on Wednesday.

The stolen Audi, which was used in the bank robbery in Morley.

It was found in Old Lane, Beeston, on Saturday afternoon after a member of the public reported it as suspicious.

The vehicle, which was left behind business premises near to the junction with Dewsbury Road, has been recovered for forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Susan MacLachlan, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are currently continuing our enquiries into the armed robbery and the recovery of the vehicle used is a significant development.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw anyone leaving the vehicle there at any point between Wednesday lunchtime when the robbery occurred and Saturday afternoon when it was reported to police.”

CCTV images released last week showed three men wearing white masks and black clothing, who entered the bank just after 12.40pm.

They threatened staff before making off with a quantity of cash in the Audi, which was parked outside and driven by an accomplice wearing the same disguise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170423188.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.