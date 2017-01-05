Driver in police chase as he went to buy his mum a birthday present

A banned driver was found in possession of weapons and drugs after he caused a collision during a police chase through Morley.

Daniel Griffin, 27 was jailed for 16 months over the incident after a court heard he was on his way to buy a birthday present for his mum.

Leeds Crown Court Griffin failed to stop for police on the Ring Road at Beeston and sped off along Gelderd Road.

He drove at 60mph in a 40mph and drove on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit.

He caused other vehicles to swerve to avoid a collision along Asquith Avenue before colliding with a car on Churwell Hill.

Griffin abandoned the car near to Cottingley crematorium and dropped a lock knife as he fled the scene.

He was caught after a short chase and found in possession of a bag of cannabis. A machete was then found inside the vehicle when it was searched.

Griffin, of Blackmoor Road, Moortown, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of a class B drug, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has previous convictions for driving and weapons offences.

Andrew Foley, mitigating, said Griffin had borrowed the vehicle from his friend so he could go buy his mother a birthday present.

Mr Foley said his client accepted that he would have to go to prison. Judge Sally Cahill, QC, said: “I am told you were going to buy your mother a birthday present - well what a present you ended up giving her. This was driving which was in my view extremely dangerous.”