Leeds boxing event brawl: 21 people due in court after violent scenes

Detectives have charged 21 people after a mass brawl during a white collar boxing event in Leeds earlier this year.

Chairs and punches where thrown when a large fight broke out in the audience at the Centenary Pavilion in Elland Road, Beeston, on Saturday, February 18.

The Pavilion suite had been hired out for the white collar event but the main fight, between boxers Mikey Bourne and Mark Holmes, did not go ahead due to the violent scenes.

Police were called just before 10.30pm after the disorder broke out and crowds dispersed, but three people needed hospital treatment for “minor injuries”.

Leeds United, which owns the venue, has since said it will no longer host white collar boxing events.

The majority of those now charged live in Leeds, although three of the defendants are from Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield.

All the defendants are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning.

Who has been charged?

Ricky Flint, 23, of Petersfield Avenue, Belle Isle, Leeds;

Declan Storey, 23, of Charles Avenue, Leeds;

Nathan Reynolds, 27, of Roker Lane, Leeds;

Nathan Conroy, 24, of Brooklands Avenue, Seacroft;

Brian Holt, 38, of Stanks Drive, Leeds;

Kayne Regan, 21, of O’Grady Square, Cross Green;

Barry John Brattley, 30, of Pontefract Street, East End Park;

Martin Wormald, 34, of Brooklands Lane, Seacroft;

Jack Burgess, 20, of Montcalm Crescent, Hunslet;

Lewis Shenbanjo, 27, of Blue Hill Crescent, Wortley;

Thomas Hall, 30, of Recreation Grove, Holbeck;

Andrew Rowse, 31, of Northcote Crescent, Beeston;

Jason Brattley, 29, of Lydgate, Burmantofts;

Darren Fisher, 30, of Heald Street, Castleford;

Barry Lyons, 44, of Leigh Avenue, West Ardsley;

Ryan McDonagh, 36, of Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft;

Liam Mudd, 25, of Back Green, Morley;

Jonathan Djambe, 21, of Doncaster Road, Pontefract;

Patrick Stephen Lee Lock, 24, of Whingate Road, Armley;

Ashley Buss, 24, of Clark Mount, Richmond Hill;

Debbie Brear, 30, of Snapethorpe Road, Wakefield.