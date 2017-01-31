Man appears in court on murder charge after fatal shooting in Leeds

A MAN has appeared in court after being charged with murder following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Raheem Wilks in Leeds.

Keal Richards, aged 21, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. after being charged with the murder of Raheem Wilks, in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills, on Thursday, January 26.

Richards was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court at 9.30am this Thursday following the brief hearing.

Two other people were yesterday (Jan 30) released on bail as the police investigation continued.

Mr Wilks, the brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks, died in hospital after being shot outside a barber’s shop in Gathorne Terrace.

Police said a post mortem examination had found the 19-year-old from Chapeltown died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer said his family were “devastated”.

A 19-year-old woman has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed and recalled to prison on other matters.