MP in call to tackle knife crime after teenager fatally stabbed in Leeds

A LEEDS MP has said "we must do more to tackle knife crime" as a murder investigation continues after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Leeds yesterday.

Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves tweeted the comment this morning as police revealed a post mortem was taking place on the victim, who has not yet been named.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital following the stabbing on Harehills Lane at around 3.42pm yesterday (Frid Feb 10) but died a short time later, police said.

Another boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was in custody last night.

Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves tweeted today: "My Thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy stabbed in Leeds. We must do more to tackle knife crime."

Paul Money, West Yorkshire Police commander for Leeds District, tweeted: this morning: "Proud of all our officers and staff last night. Tragic loss of life and our thoughts are with the family. We will support them all we can."

The tragedy happened at a busy time of day and police are urging anyone who recorded footage on their phones or saw anyone running in the area to contact them.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs of West Yorkshire Police, who is leading the investigation, last night appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. He said: “This tragic incident happened in a busy area at a busy time of day with large numbers of people going about their daily business. “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed anyone running in the area to come forward.

“It is also possible that people may have recorded footage on their mobile phones and I would again encourage those people to come forward.”

A large police cordon was in place last night and forensic examinations mean there is likely to be traffic disruption in the next few days.

Call West Yorkshire Police on 101. Police have warned of traffic disruption as forensic examinations are likely to continue over the next couple of days. Anyone with information should ring the police on 101 regarding log 1017 of 10th or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

