Mum of Leeds student killed in terror attack: 'You made me so proud with all you achieved'

A WOMAN who lost her partner and daughter in the Manchester terror attack said they were "both my angels flying high in the sky".

Courtney Boyle, 19, who was studying criminology and psychology at Leeds Beckett University, and Philip Tron, 32, both from Gateshead, were killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device in the foyer of Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Philip Tron

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Ms Boyle's mother, Deborah Hutchinson, said: "My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock, you made me so proud with all you had achieved.

"And my gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky."

Ms Boyle's father added: "I am going to miss my baby girl Courtney Boyle for the rest of my life. I will never forget you and I will love you forever. Grandad Bob misses you loads also."

Her sister paid tribute to her as "my wonder of a sister who is now a shining yellow star in the sky", and also remembered Mr Tron as "my stepdad, my Costa buddy", saying: "You were always there no matter what to keep me safe and make me happy".

And Ms Boyle's boyfriend said: "My Courtney was an adventurer, a precious and joyous soul.

"She made people feel loved and feel safe. She was a soulmate, a friend, a daughter and a sister. No one had what that lass had, she was like no other.

"And she was on a path to fulfilment, and was happy when she passed. Nobody has ever made me as happy as her and I'm the person I am today because of her."

Mr Tron's mother thanked the emergency services, her family and friends and the people of Manchester for their support through the "harrowing time".

She said: "Our most amazing son, partner, brother, father, uncle, nephew and cousin, Philip Tron, sadly passed away on the 22nd May 2017.

"Philip was such a fun-loving, energetic soul, he would light up the darkest room and lift your spirits with his infectious laugh, witty sense of humour and his beautiful smile.

"Words cannot express the huge void his passing has left in all our lives."