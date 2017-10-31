Two masked men confronted woman during raid on Morley salon

Two masked men confronted a lone woman when they raided a salon in Morley this morning.

Police were called to Philips Hair Salon in Queen Street shortly after 8.20am today.

A spokesman said: "Two men, who had their faces covered, entered the shop and confronted a lone female member of staff before taking bags containing several sets of GHD hair straighteners.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers."

Phone 101, quoting log number 291 of October 31, with any information.