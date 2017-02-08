Cycleway could connect town with the city

Initial plans for a cycleway connecting Morley to the centre of Leeds have been drawn up as part of the city’s Tour de France legacy.

The South Leeds route, which would run between the city centre, Elland Road stadium and then in to Morley, would be developed under a new ‘Leeds City Connect 2’ project, which aims to extend the 23km cycle superhighway linking Leeds to Bradford, that opened last year.

Coun Neil Dawson.

Members of Leeds City Council’s executive board will meet today to discuss the project, which includes expanding the cycleway to form a loop around Leeds city centre, linking it to the education quarter and South Bank area and creating the South Leeds route.

The board will be asked to approve phase one of the scheme - in Leeds city centre - which will cost £6.5m and will be funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s City Connect programme, with the help of a Department for Transport grant.

And it will be asked to agree the principle of the rest of the superhighway project, including the route between Morley and Leeds.

Coun Neil Dawson, for Morley South, said: “I have been lobbying for Morley to be part of the cycle superhighway network and welcome the in principle decision to have the next phase of the cycleway come to Morley.

“The route as far as Elland Road park and ride has been agreed and I will be meeting with council planners to look at the best cycle route from Elland Road to Morley.”

The cycling superhighway is designed to build on the legacy of the Tour de France and the Grand Depart held in Leeds in 2014 It aims to get people to cycle more often, encourage healthy living and reduce C02 emissions.

A report to today’s meeting said: “The proposed programme for extending the cycle network contributes to the further development of the city’s cycling legacy.”