Demolition begins on 'eyesore' Leeds pub

Work has begun to demolish a Leeds pub that was labelled an 'eyesore' by residents.

The White Bear in Tingley was first built in the 1930s and altered in the 1970s.

Permission to clear the site on Dewsbury Road was granted back in June, but work has only just got underway.

Contractors Kayedem arrived on Monday to tear down the building, which has been derelict for around five years and fallen victim to vandalism and occupation by squatters.

The building has been the subject of planning wrangles since becoming vacant, as fast food giant McDonalds had five applications to turn it into a drive-through restaurant rejected by Leeds City Council.

Local councillors even referred to the White Bear as a 'heap of junk' with no historic value.

The site will now be cleared for re-development, and Sainsbury's are believed to have expressed an interest in it.

Kayedem also supervised the demolition of another eyesore, Allerton House in Chapel Allerton, back in January. The former office block was once occupied by Yorkshire Bank and was cleared to make way for a new Aldi supermarket.