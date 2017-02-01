Three double bedrooms, quality fitted kitchen, gardens and detached garage.

The accommodation comprises of: a great sized lounge/dining room with electric fire; quality fitted kitchen with an array of wall and base mounted units with complementary work surfaces and part tiled walls; three double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes to bedroom one and a house bathroom fitted with a white three piece suite.

To the front of the property a driveway provides ample parking and leads to a detached garage.

The front garden is laid to lawn with an array of mature plants and shrubbery.

To the rear of the property is a private enclosed laid to lawn garden with an array of mature plants shrubbery and fenced boundaries making this ideal for pets and children.

An internal viewing is highly recommended by the agent to appreciate the spacious and well presented accommodation this detached bungalow has to offer.

No onward chain.

Price: £225,000

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk