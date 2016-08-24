Dewsbury lad Tyler makes dream Leeds United debut

Dewsbury-born footballer Tyler Denton has spoken about his dream debut for Leeds United when he scored the only goal of the game with a stunning strike to knock Luton Town out of the EFL Cup.

The 20-year-old left-back, has been on the bench several times this season, but was given his chance in a much-changed United line-up at Luton and took it with both hands, earning the man of the match with many observers.

After the game he said: “Words cannot describe how I’m feeling right now.

“I grew up as a kid with my parents bringing me to games week in, week out so it’s great to repay them.

“It couldn’t have gone any better.

“All the lads said play simple first 10 ease your way into it, but to do that is a dream come true really.

“I felt after that I just relaxed and got more and more into the game.

“I didn’t expect to play. But I was prepared, I think you’ve got to be prepared and didn’t pass up on the chance.

“It’s just a start. Hopefully I will be around in the next few weeks and months, and we will take it into the international break.”

Head coach Garry Monk was delighted with the contribution of former Mirfield Free Grammar School student Denton, who has been with Leeds since the age of six.

He said: “What a great goal that is. That’s one debut goal you’ll never forget.

“He’s been great in pre-season and he’s a typical example of what they do at Leeds with young players.

“He deserved his chance and he was always going to be one of my changes. It was a great finish and to be a winning goal was even better.”

Monk would not commit himself on whether Denton could replace regular left-back Charlie Taylor, who is still the subject of transfer speculation.

He added: “Come on, he’s only played one game.

“It was a fantastic debut but he’s still growing. Given time he’ll be a very good player. He’s an exciting prospect but at this moment he’s still learning.”