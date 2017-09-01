Autumn starts with sunny weekend as we wave farewell to wet and warm Yorkshire summer

Our summer may be finished but Yorkshire's first weekend of autumn offers the prospect of some fine sunny weather.
The three months of summer have served up some wet but warm conditions across the county, and now with meteorological autumn arriving with the opening day of September, the new season is set to kick off with some pleasantly sunny conditions. Here is our weekend weather report...
Almost Done!
Registering with Morley Observer and Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.