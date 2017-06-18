Yorkshire weather: Tips for coping during the heatwave

Yorkshire is basking in glorious sunshine and temperatures have hit 30C.

But it's not all fun in the sun as the warm weather can cause problems for the young, elderly and those who are ill.

Children play in a water fountain in Bradford, Yorkshire, as Britain is set to bask in its hottest day of the year this weekend, with the fine weather continuing into next week.

Forecast: Heatwave to continue into next week

Here's some great advice from the NHS on how to cope when things heat up:

- Shut windows and pull down the shades when it is hotter outside. You can open the windows for ventilation when it is cooler.

- Avoid the heat: stay out of the sun and don't go out between 11am and 3pm (the hottest part of the day) if you're vulnerable to the effects of heat.

- Keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this isn't possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter).

- Have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water.

- Drink cold drinks regularly, such as water and diluted fruit juice. Avoid excess alcohol, caffeine (tea, coffee and cola) or drinks high in sugar.

- Listen to alerts on the radio, TV and social media about keeping cool.

- Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medications you need.

- Identify the coolest room in the house so you know where to go to keep cool.

- Wear loose, cool clothing, and a hat and sunglasses if you go outdoors.

- Check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.

- If you're worried about yourself or a vulnerable neighbour, friend or relative, you can contact the local environmental health office at your local authority.