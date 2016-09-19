Fall Lane bridge in East Ardsley to close for repairs

Five years of traffic chaos will come to an end after upgrade work to a road bridge is carried out.

A £2.3m project to improve Fall Lane bridge in East Ardsley will start on October 8 after a long-running campaign for repairs.

Bin collection vehicles and buses to East Ardsley and Thorpe had to be diverted after a three tonne weight restriction was put on the bridge in 2010 because of structural problems.

The bridge, which crosses the Leeds-Sheffield rail line and links Thorpe and East Ardsley, will be strengthened, painted and waterproofed in a five-week project by Leeds City Council and Network Rail.

It will be able to take vehicles up to a weight of 7.5 tonnes after work is carried out between Saturday, October 8, and Monday, December 19.

The bridge will be closed during that time and traffic will be diverted.

Neil Henry, area director for Network Rail said: “The bridge at Fall Lane will not only help improve the reliability of the railway but will also have a huge positive impact on the village of East Ardsley.

“We aim to be considerate neighbours to those living near the bridge while the work takes place and our project team are looking forward to meeting residents at the public information day.”

On Wednesday, a public information event about the project will be held between 2.30pm and 6.30pm at East Ardsley Primary School, on Fall Lane.