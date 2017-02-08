Five bedroom semi-detached property in Tingley

A superb five bedroom semi-detached property occupying an enviable position in a sought after area of Tingley.

Offering all you would expect of a great family home including - utility room, guest WC, sitting room and en-suite shower room.

There is also a large conservatory with an open-plan design to the kitchen with a range of base and wall mounted units benefiting from an integrated oven and grill, dishwasher, fridge, and gas hob with a Smeg chimney extractor over. There is also a laminate floor, localised ceramic wall tiling and a breakfast bar area - a great space for entertaining friends and family.

All five bedrooms are doubles and the family bathroom has a contemporary finish with a mirrored TV on the wall and a beautiful, modern suite comprising of a Jacuzzi bath with centred taps, walk-in shower, low flush WC and pedestal wash hand basin.

Externally the property is equally as impressive with ample parking to the front and to the rear a huge, private and enclosed, lawned garden with a block-paved patio and garden shed.

Also in a handy location close to excellent local schools and just a short drive to the motorway networks, White Rose Shopping Centre and Leeds city.

An early viewing is strongly advised by the agent. Call Onwards & Upwards on 0113 253 8573 to arrange a viewing.

Offers in the region of £250,000.

