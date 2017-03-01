Flood-hit Leeds restaurant back after 14 months

A popular Leeds restaurant which suffered devastating damage in the Boxing Day floods of 2015 has reopened after more than a year of hard work.

The Sheesh Mahal restaurant on Kirkstall Road was one of the worst-hit businesses as the floods struck on Boxing Day 2015.

Water filled the eight foot high cellar kitchens and spilled into the restaurant, wrecking everything from the floorboards up.

The first customers were welcomed back to the restaurant when it reopened last night (March 1) after 14 months’ hard work.

Sheesh Mahal owner Azram Chaudhry, said: “I had nothing left. The plaster came off the walls. Everything had to go, inluding the floorboards.”

Mr Chaudhry said it cost more than £200,000 excluding loss of earnings to get to the stage where he is ready to open the restaurant again.

He added: “Now we are ready. I have been here more than 27 years and the people that come here are really my family rather than customers.

“They can’t wait and I can’t wait to embrace one another again.

“I had a group people here on Boxing Day 2015. I served them drinks and starters before I had to ask them to leave due to the flooding. I didn’t charge them. All eight of them are coming back on Saturday.”

