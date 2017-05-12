Search

General election 2017: candidates announced

Candidates to stand in the June 8 general election have been announced.

Wakefield

Ali, ​Waj: ​Independent

Brown, ​Lucy Victoria: The Yorkshire Party

Calvert, ​Antony Jaimes: Conservative

Creagh, ​Mary Helen: Labour

Cronin, ​Denis Finbarr: Lib Dems

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Cooper, ​Yvette: Labour

Gascoigne, Daniel James: The Yorkshire Party

Lee, ​Andrew: Conservative

Roberts, ​Clarke Douglas Phillip: Lib Dems

Thompson, ​Lewis: UKIP

Hemsworth

Dews, David Alan: UKIP

Jordan, ​Mike: Conservative

Macqueen, ​Joan Mary: Lib Dems

Roberts, Martin Paul: ​The Yorkshire Party

Trickett, Jon Hedley: Labour

Elmet and Rothwell

Brown, Dylan: Green Party

Clover, Matthew Barnaby: The Yorkshire Party

Golton, Stewart: Lib Dems

Nagle, David Patrick: Labour

Shelbrooke, Alec: Conservative

Morley and Outwood

Dawson, Neil: Labour

Dobson, Craig: Lib Dems

Jenkyns, Andrea Marie: Conservative

People need to register to vote before May 22 to take part in the general election. To find out more log on to www.yourvotematters.co.uk