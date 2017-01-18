‘Going global in our 80th year’

A school will be going global after winning an award that will open up its classrooms to pupils across the world during its 80th year celebrations.

Queenswood School’s anniversary will be all the sweeter after securing its British Council International Schools Award.

The award gives pupils the opportunity to learn about other cultures through digital interaction with schools across the world.

On Friday MP Andrea Jenkyns and a representative from the British Council will visit the school as part of a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Headteacher Julie Tanner said: “It has been a really good year for the school as we mark the anniversary.

“The kids get to examine part of their own heritage through the anniversary of the school and get the skills they need through our partnerships with other international schools.

“They are incredibly eager to understand the history behind the school and learn what it was like 80 years ago.

“It lets them learn about their past and gain the skills they need to take part in the modern age, the past and the modern.”

Queenswood had previously been awarded International School status but is required by the British Council to be re-evaluated every three years.

An initial grant of €25,000 was used by Queenswood to fund a dedicated website, sharing work and projects with schools in Europe.

Funding also enabled staff and pupils to visit a partner school, Leo Karsarvin School, in Vilnius Lithuania.

Now after securing the award the school is looking forward to a street party which is planned for this summer.

Former pupils of the school, along with parents of current pupils, will also be invited for a meet up at the Morley Town Hall in April.

The Mayor of Morley, Coun Bob Gettings, who is a former pupil of the school will be joining them for the festivities.

Another milestone will also be marked this year for Mrs Tanner who is celebrating 30 years since she first joined the school.

Thanking staff and parents she pointed to their support for the school’s recent successes.

She said: “What we have been able to deliver is thanks to the wonderful staff here who have supported me completely.

“The team and parents are why I am here.”