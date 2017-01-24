Husband beat up wife for not making food

A HUSBAND who attacked his wife for not making him any food has been given a suspended prison sentence.

A court heard Karim Barzegar, 48, recorded an argument with his partner then played it to his family who told him to beat her.

Leeds Crown Court heard Barzegar became aggressive when his wife returned from a park with their two children.

Ben Campbell, prosecuting, said Barzegar was angry because she had not made any food and there was an argument between the two of them over “whether it was her duty.”

Barzegar then slapped the woman four or five times across the face in front of their children.

The next morning Barzegar told his wife that he had recorded their argument and sent it to his family in Iran and they had “told him what to do.”

The prosecutor said: “He hit her and pulled her hair and assaulted her for 30 minutes.”

Mr Campbell said the second attack also took place in front of one of their children.

Police were contacted and Barzegar, of Rutland Avenue, Portobello, Wakefield, initially denied the attack.

He claimed his partner had been the aggressor and he had acted in self defence. The court heard Barzegar moved to the UK from Iran in 2002 and was joined by his wife in 2009 but their relationship had deteriorated.

Barzegar pleaded guilty to two offences of common assault. Michael Devlin, mitigating, said Barzegar’s wife had stated that she did not wish for him to go to prison.

Barzegar was given a three month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to take part in a 30-day rehabilitation programme.

Barzegar was also made the subject of a restraining order for five years.