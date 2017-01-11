Ideal family home in Morley

A perfect opportunity for a first purchase or a growing family

This three bedroom semi-detached house is delightfully situated in a popular tucked away residential area of Morley.

The property benefits from gas central heating and PVCu double glazing.

An ideal opportunity for a first purchase or a growing family.

On the ground floor there is an open-plan living and dining room with double doors leading to the rear garden. An under-stairs cupboard provides a useful storage space.

The kitchen includes fitted wall and base units, a free-standing gas cooker and plumbing for a dishwasher, washing machine and a door to the rear patio area.

The three bedrooms are set across the upper floor, two of which are doubles and all having fitted wardrobes. The house bathroom has recently been updated and has a three-piece suite comprising low flush WC, wash basin, bath with shower over and shower-screen.

The loft is part-boarded and having light it offers useful additional storage space.

Externally there are gardens to the front and rear, the latter being totally enclosed with well established trees and a patio area. The property also has a single garage and off-street parking.

Marston Avenue is situated within walking distance of Morley town centre and just some seven miles or so from the commercial centre of Leeds.

Morley has a variety of local shops, restaurants and social amenities and also has its own train station with regular commuter links into Leeds and Huddersfield. The M62 motorway connecting Leeds and Manchester is also readily accessible.

This property is offered for sale through agents Dacre, Son & Hartley’s newest office on 34 Queen Street, Morley.

Call 0113 322 6333 or visit www.dacres.co.uk for more details or to arrange a viewing.

Price: £169,500