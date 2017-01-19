Impressive five bedroom detached bungalow in Batley

Offered with no chain, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac within a highly sought after location and boasting far reaching views.

This property has double glazing and gas central heating and provides flexible living space for a variety of needs.

The accommodation comprises of: spacious entrance hallway, double bedroom one with built-in wardrobes, double bedroom two, bedroom three with sliding doors to the rear garden and an en-suite shower room/WC, double bedroom four with built-in wardrobes, shower room/WC, sitting room with sliding doors to the rear patio, living room which is flooded with natural light from the bay window, kitchen/breakfast room, formal dining room with a hallway leading to the integral garage and an open staircase to the first floor.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall mounted units benefiting from an integrated gas hob with chimney extractor over, electric double oven and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher. There is also a tiled floor and localised wall tiling. A doorway leads to the rear garden and another to the formal dining room.

On the first floor is large double bedroom five with built-in wardrobes, an en-suite shower room/WC and a dressing room with a range of built-in wardrobes and a doorway which leads to the loft storage space.

Externally is a driveway to the front providing ample parking and leading to the integral double garage with remote control up and over door, power and light.

There are gardens to three sides with neat lawned areas, a selection of mature plants and shrubs and private seating areas to the rear.

An internal inspection is strongly advised by the agent.

Price: £375,000

Agent: www.onandup.co.uk