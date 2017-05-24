Incoming Morley mayor outlines his aims for town

The new mayor of Morley wants to create a more “integrated community” in the town during the coming 12 months.

Councillor Robert Finnigan also wants to raise awareness of local charities and youth organisations during his time in the post.

Coun Finnigan, who succeeded Coun Bob Gettings in the role, says he wants to meet as many people as possible and try to make a difference.

“I want to bring everyone together and try to create a community that is more cohesive and more integrated,” he said.

“There’s a lot of good work already being done in the town but we want to try and build on that.

“Part of that is making sure that we go out and meet people and draw everyone together.

“This is already an excellent place to live.

“But if we can make it even better then why not?”

One of the new mayor’s aims is also to help try and raise funds for local charities.

In particular he highlighted two children’s hospices: Martin House and Forget Me Not.

Coun Finnigan, who is originally from the Derbyshire Dales and was elected as a town councillor in 2000. added: “We’re going to arrange some visits to the hospices and obviously try to raise some money.

“We’re exploring options of fundraising and one option is to row the length of the English Channel on a machine at a local gym.

“The aim is to raise as much money as possible for these great charities.

“During my term, I also want to engage with youth groups and schools.

“There are lots of organisations that do an excellent job in this area.

“And the work that they do is not recognised as it should be, so we need to thank them.”