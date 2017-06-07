Kids toast magnifique French football visit

Youngsters who were previously part of a Gildersome junior football team reunited for a special tour to France.

Players from Gildersome Spurs Juniors under-12s had gone their separate ways since departing for high school last year.

But coach Neil Holroyd and some of the players’ parents came up with the idea of getting the squad back together for a footballing jaunt across the channel.

To do so they needed funding so spent the last 12 months doing just that - and raised over £5,000.

The players, parents and coaches organised a tomobola and a car wash but their biggest event was a sponsored walk.

Parents walked from York to Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium where they met up with the team to walk the last two-and-a-half miles back to the Gildersome Sports Club.

The whole team, complete with a new kit, then met up for the departure to Gravelines in Northern France.

Upon arrival the team headed to AS Nortkerque 95’s ground and were met with stunning countryside views and a warm welcome.

The side played four matches, winning twice and losing and drawing the other two.

The boys’ next fixture was against US Teteghem, with their older opponents narrowly coming out on top.

Their swansong match came at the home of Football Club De Loon-Plage when they took on fellow Yorkshire team Eccleshall Rangers, from Sheffield.

And Spurs ended the tour in the best possible way, sealing victory in the all-White Rose affair.

The club have said they are looking into the possibility of organising another tour.